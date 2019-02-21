BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames is shifting roles within the governing board of The Medical Center of Southeast Texas. She has served as the administrator since 2015 according to the City of Beaumont website.

Katie Celli, Director of Marketing and Public Relations for The Medical Center of Southeast Texas Port Arthur and Beaumont, sent this statement in an email to 12News: "Ms. Becky Ames is transitioning to a new role as a member of the governing board of The Medical Center of Southeast Texas. We are grateful that Ms. Ames will remain part of the team advising hospital leadership moving forward. We thank her for her contributions and service to the community."