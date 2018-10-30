MAURICEVILLE — Shelby Moore wasn't ready for what see would witness Monday morning near her home off Joe Lane in the Mauriceville area.

She told 12News her rescue dog that she's had for more than a year was found dead near her home.

"He was laying in between my house and the house where the dogs attacked him at," said Moore.

Moore said someone in the area told her how it happened. She didn't witness the attack, but Moore believes her neighbor's dogs are to blame.

"They are normally in the middle of road," Moore said. "People have to find out how to get around them, and they are vicious."

Moore posted a picture of her deceased dog on social media, which got more than 200 comments.

The owner of the animals said Moore's dog got hit by a car and that the dogs roaming outside his property are not his.

A deputy from the Orange County Sheriff's Office said when he arrived Monday morning, the dogs were not a leash, which is a violation of county's leash law. However, the deputy could not prove how Moore's dog was killed.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, those who violate the leash law could face a fine up to $500 or because it is a class C misdemeanor, they could be arrested.

