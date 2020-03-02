MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Mauriceville residents will be finally be able to use the post office again months after Imelda caused the postal service to temporarily close its doors.

Customers have been using a 'Mobile Retail Unit' outside the post office building since the storm. They'll be able to use the post office again starting on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

'The building is now deemed safe for customers and employees to return,' according to a USPS news release.

RELATED: Beloved postmaster in Mauriceville catches surprise helpers' attention

From a United States Postal Service news release:

On Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, full operations are expected to resume at the Mauriceville Post Office beginning at 8:30 a.m. The U.S. Postal Service previously suspended operations temporarily at the Mauriceville Post Office, due to Tropical Storm Imelda.

Customers had been receiving service via, a Mobile Retail Unit (MRA), located on the premises of the Post Office. The building is now deemed safe for customers and employees to return.

Also on 12NewsNow.com

Bernie Sanders wins first Iowa satellite caucus

2 women killed, toddler injured in shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce residence hall

Kobe tribute game 2nd most watched in ESPN NBA history