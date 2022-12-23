Two people escape house fire in Mauriceville

Orange County Sheriff Deputies say the home is a total loss.

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — One man has minor injuries, after a house fire in Mauriceville Friday afternoon.

The Orange County Emergency Services Department 4 was called to the 7779 block of Sandra lane at 4:35 pm.

They were assisted by ESD 1 and 3, the West Orange Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance.

A man and woman were able to escape the fire, but the man received minor injuries.

Deputies at the scene tell 12News that the home is a complete loss.

Investigators believe the fire started inside the home's garage, and spread to the rest of the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.