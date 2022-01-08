Mauriceville community holding benefit for beloved family after Orange County crash leaves 3 brothers injured

Two of the Moore boys are still in the ICU.

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Mauriceville residents are rallying behind beloved members of their community after an incident they are calling, "every parent's worst nightmare."

A crash that occurred on FM 1130 near Zavala Road in Orange County left five Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District students injured. The crash happened on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

The boys were on their way to football camp when the truck they were in veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

Clayton, Hayden, and Brayten Moore were three of the five students involved in the crash. Two of the Moore boys are still in the ICU.

Mauriceville residents said the Moore family are life-long members of the community and very active in it.

"It's not just football," Adam Strandberg, boys athletic coordinator for Mauriceville Middle School said. "They were injured on their way to football, but they're in band, and they're in student council and Panthers and Prayer, which is our organization we have here on our campus. They volunteer in the community."

The community is relieved the boys are improving.

"Hayden sent us a picture," Strandberg said. "He had a football in his hand. He's center for the football team, so he's got a football in his hand. I'm sure he's ready to start figuring out how to start snapping the football. You know, when he gets healthy and ready to go."

Community members plan to be there for the family every step of the way and are figuring out what they can do to help with medical expenses. The Mauriceville Heritage Association is planning to hold a benefit for the Moore family on September 24, 2022 at the Mauriceville Community Center.

"They have got a real long road ahead of them, going to be some pretty substantial medical bills,” Chris Sowell, president of the Mauriceville Heritage Association, said.

Sowell said people kept reaching out after the crash, so he knew they had to do something.

“The outpouring of support, and volunteers, and I mean, my phone rings constantly, 'What can we do to help?'" Sowell said. “People are coming to the planning meeting Wednesday night. I don't know if I'm going to have enough room for everybody to sit down.”

The planning meeting will be held at the Mauriceville Community Center at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Area businesses have stepped up to donate items for raffles and auctions including a dunk tank and live music by John Cessac. One business launched a t-shirt fundraiser called "3 Moore Reasons."

Anyone who would like to help with the benefit is asked to call:

Chris Sowell at 409-670-5136,

Nelda Burton at 409-882-4436

Adam Strandberg at 409-779-6620

Lindsey Gilbreath at 409-670-2484

For those who would like to help as soon as possible, an account has been set up at First Financial Bank. All a person has to do is go to any branch and let them know you want to make a donation to the “Moore Family Benefit."

The Moore family is grateful for the outpour of love and support.

Ray Moore is the father of the three boys. He told 12News, "We couldn't have made it this far with our family and friends and the support of the community. We are truly blessed. We could not have predicted nor have we expected this reaction. It is a humbling experience."