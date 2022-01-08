Mauriceville community held benefit for beloved family after July crash left 3 brothers injured

"I just want to thank everybody in this community," Ray Moore said.

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Mauriceville residents are rallying behind beloved members of their community after an incident they called, "every parent's worst nightmare."

A crash that occurred on FM 1130 near Zavala Road in Orange County left five Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District students injured. The crash happened on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

The boys were on their way to football camp when the truck they were in veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

Clayton, Hayden, and Brayten Moore were three of the five students involved in the crash. Mauriceville residents said the Moore family are life-long members of the community and very active in it.

The Mauriceville Heritage Association held a benefit for the Moore family on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Mauriceville Community Center.

"We are here today to do the benefit for he [Ray Moore] and his family for the medical expenses for the boys," Chris Sowell, Mauriceville Heritage Association member, said.

Ray Moore, the father of the three boys, attended the benefit.

"I just want to thank everybody in this community," Moore said. "If you don’t have faith in the community, you see something like this, it’s definitely going to remind you what we are built out of in this part of the country. So, thank everybody for participating and coming."

There was plenty of food, a raffle, a silent auction and a bake sale at the benefit. The Moore family is grateful for the outpour of love and support.