Hwy. 12 closed following fatal motorcycle accident outside Mauriceville

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office, DPS Troopers and fire personnel are at the scene of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

Highway 12 is closed in Orange County near Woodridge Drive west of Mauriceville while the wreck is being investigated. It happened near Star Plaza.

Anyone driving in that area can expect delays as traffic is being impacted in both directions.

A 12News crew is at the scene working to learn more information about what may have caused the crash.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.