BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Students will be allowed back in classrooms this fall, according to Gov. Greg Abbott. He said districts will not be required to mandate masks or check for symptoms of COVID-19.

While things are still up in the air, the conversations districts are having are just preliminary. However, the superintendent of Vidor ISD said since the Texas Education Agency did purchase PPE for them, they're going to take advantage of that.

The TEA announced Thursday that districts will not have to mandate students wearing masks. Screening for COVID-19 symptoms also won't be required.



Vidor ISD Superintendent Jay Killgo said since the TEA already purchased contactless thermometers, they'll be screening students and teachers. When it comes to masks, he said that’s still a grey area.



“Right now, I’m not sure if we're going to require students to wear [masks]. You run into issues with students being uncomfortable, and we want students to have a comfortable learning experience. So we're trying to balance that with safe practices,” Killgo said.



Port Arthur ISD Superintendent Dr. Mark Portorie said their preliminary plans include preparing for worst case scenario, and then scaling back if needed.



“We want to do everything in our power to flatten the curve here in our area as much as we possibly can. So, if wearing masks will assist in that, then that is what we will do,” Portorie said.



Vidor ISD is having conversations about some of the challenges they expect. The biggest so far is how they will enforce social distancing.



“Theoretically, if all students return to school at the same time, that's going to be a unique challenge. And that's the biggest concern right now, putting that many people together,” Killgo said.



One idea on the table includes having half of the students come in one day, and the other half the next day.



While they wait for more guidance, both districts will continue having conversations.



“And the reason why we're meeting so often, and the reason why we're talking is because we want our parents to feel safe. We want our community to feel safe when we return back,” Porterie said.



Both districts said they will be offering a remote learning options for parents who don't feel comfortable sending their students back to school in the fall. The TEA plans to release more guidance this coming Tuesday.

