Mascots at Beaumont Animal Care celebrate their 1st birthday with parade

Toro and Astro have been growing up together in the Southeast Texas animal shelter for the past year.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two animals are receiving many birthday treats Thursday as Beaumont Animal Care celebrates their 1st birthday and anniversary at the shelter.

People in the Southeast Texas community stopped by the shelter or drove through the parade in honor of the two young animals. Toro and Astro have been growing up together at the Beaumont shelter for the past year.

“Toro loved being the center of attention and happily ran up to everyone,” said Beaumont Animal Care representative Viviana Lopez.

Toro is a sable German Shepard who was the only survivor of his mother’s 11 puppies. He was born at the shelter after his mother was picked up by an animal control officer for a cruelty case investigation, according to Lopez. Toro lives with the shelter’s veterinarian technician Rachel Barron.

Astro came to the shelter as a tiny feral kitten who was afraid and not-so friendly, at first. “That was until we became determined to socialize him,” Lopez said. “We moved him to a kennel in the front lobby and gave him extra kisses everyday until he learned to love us back!” He lives at the shelter and loves meeting new animals that come in.

“We would love to keep celebrating their birthdays as they grow with us. Hopefully next year we will be able to have an adoption event and find homes for the animals at BAC,” said Lopez.

Originally, the shelter planned to host an adoption event with reduced fees for the two mascots’ birthday, which would help some of their furry friends find a forever home. Due to COVID-19, the shelter wasn’t able to open up to the public, so they improvised. The animal care center decided to have a parade in their honor.

The Beaumont firefighters drove the department's truck to the parade and other pet lovers joined in leaving monetary donations for the shelter.

