Parade honoring Martin Luther King Jr. canceled for second year in Beaumont

For a second year, the parade has been called off to help keep community members safe and stop the spread of the virus.

BEAUMONT, Texas — For the second year in a row, Beaumont's Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade has been canceled thanks to the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

The decision was made due to the rise in cases in Southeast Texas. It was set for Saturday, January 15, 2022.

In November, plans were being made to go on with this year's event. On Monday, county officials confirmed with 12News the parade will not be happening after all in an effort to keep community members safe.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is on Monday, January 17, 2022 in honor of King's birthday. His actual birth date was January 15, 1929.

Beaumont's parade is the latest cancellation as event organizers across Texas and the U.S. grapple with trying to make plans in the fluctuating pandemic conditions. RodeoHouston organizers are hopeful that this spring's festivities will be able to pick back up after a pandemic pause.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade returned to Manhattan in 2021 with a full-fledged lineup of entertainers, spectators and floats. Safety measures were implemented, including a requirement for parade staffers and volunteers to be vaccinated and wear masks.

