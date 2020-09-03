BEAUMONT, Texas — Most heroes serve, protect and wear notable costumes. These three crossing guards aren't much different.

Leroy Broussard, Bobby Frank and Larry Payne have all worked together for at least five years now. If you’ve traveled near Marshall Middle School to drop off or pick up a middle school student, you’ve most likely seen these friendly crossing guards.

"I get up early in the morning. When I get to the corner, they come across the street. They always want to stop and give me a high-five, say hello to me, and I enjoy that,” said Larry Payne who has been a crossing guard at the intersection of Westgate and Dowlen for 12 years.

Larry is the longest working crossing guard at Marshal Middle School in Beaumont. The 66-year-old is known for his signature wave to the parents in cars and students crossing the street. Larry says it’s his way of spreading happiness. His wife says he waves even when he’s off duty.

“I’m just happy all the time. I smile even when I’m home. My wife told me one night, I was waving in my sleep. I said, ‘well I can’t help it,’” Larry said.

Larry has been a crossing guard at Marshall Middle school for over a decade and has seen children grow from the preschool to graduating from high school.

“Westbrook came down here. They came one year and gave me a birthday party. They came down and brought me some balloons and some cookies and stuff. And I was really honored by that. That really helped me a lot. I didn’t know I was noticed that much. I know that the kids love me, too. I enjoy that. That means the world to me,” Larry said.

Bobby, 83, is the crossing guard that helps out across the street from Larry at the intersection of Westgate and Dowlen for the BISD Middle School. He shares the same passion for students' safety while crossing the street.

"I don’t know what that would do to me to see one of them get hit out here. I’d rather get hit than to see one of them get hit," said Bobby.

Bobby has been a crossing guard for six years. He and Larry are friends and often carpool together. Bobby says when he first came to the block in 2013, Larry had been waving to the cars for years. Bobby saw the positive impact waving had on the community, so he started waving, too.

“I saw how he was doing it. I liked the style he was doing it in, and I wanted to do it, too," Bobby said. "So, I signed up, and I’ve been here ever since. (Larry) does it with both hands; I do it with one, sign in the other hand. And I love it,” said Bobby.

The other member of the crossing guard trio is Leroy Broussard. The 71-year-old man was the most recent person to join the crossing guard team five years ago. He mans the intersection of Gladys and Dowlen by himself.

“I appreciate being able to work over here with these kids. I love these kids—all of them. Because I have grandkids, too, and I’d like to see somebody take care of them just like I’m taking care of these kids over here,” Leroy said.

Both LeRoy and Bobby have grandchildren. The two agree that they have a personal connection with their daily responsibilities at the school.

“I love what I’m doing, and I love the way I’m doing it,” Bobby said.

The guards have met hundreds of students. Bobby said he remembers when he was a child and knows how important it is for children to practice good manners.

“I say I love you guys, and I want y’all to do this: I want y’all to be good in school and obey your parents,” Bobby tells the middle school students.

After agreeing to the terms, Bobby says the children give him a hearty high-five. “It’s the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen, and I just love those kids for that,” Bobby said.

The three crossing guards said that their favorite part of the job is ultimately making sure the children are safe.

“The most rewarding part is to get them to across the street safely. And then when I leave from that corner, I know they're all home safely, and I appreciate that,” said Leroy.

They’re retired and enjoy their part time occupation at Marshall Middle School. The three of them said they wouldn’t know what to do if they weren’t working for the Beaumont middle school.

“I’d like to go for a couple more years before I think about giving it up,” Bobby said. “As long as I have my health and strength, I’m going to get out and do what I have to do.”

Parents and teachers have asked Larry about retiring from the crossing guard position, but he says he’s not in a rush.

“People always ask ‘when are you going to retire?’ I say, ‘I don’t think I’m going to retire,’" Larry said. "I’m retired, but I started doing this, and I just fell in love with it. Just trying to keep people happy.”

After Leroy retired from working in construction in 2014, he saw an opening for the crossing guard position at Marshal Middle School. LeRoy knew he’d have to give his time, but he didn’t expect to gain so much in return.

“It's part time, so I just came on and started doing this here, and I kind of love it now,” Leroy said. “It's like family. I'm family with those children and they became family with me."

If you find yourself traveling through Beaumont’s west end during a weekday around 8 a.m., wave back at the three crossing guards. You may end up changing your route like other Southeast Texas residents to start your day on a lighter note.

“They could’ve had some good days or some bad nights. When they see us out there, guiding these kids across the highway, it gives them a good feeling, you know what I mean? That’s why a lot of them stop and tell us, ‘We enjoy what y’all are doing- crossing those kids and waving and that makes me feel good,’” Bobby says.

