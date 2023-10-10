South Jefferson County marsh fire sends smoke, ash floating north across county on Tuesday

A light southeast wind is blowing the smoke to the north across the county according to 12News meteorologist Jeff Gerber.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A marsh fire burning in South Jefferson County sent smoke and ash blowing north across the county Tuesday morning.

It is not clear exactly where the fire is burning but Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson tells 12News that the fire is deep in the marsh south of Texas Highway 73 and the Port Arthur Landfill.

The fire is deep enough into the marsh that it is not readily accessible according to Benson.

Residents in Nederland and and as afar north as Beaumont were seeing some ash and smelling smoke Tuesday morning.

Because the wind is so light it is not mixing the smoke up with the atmosphere and letting it hang around Gerber said.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.