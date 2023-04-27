Married Beaumont couple fighting stage 4 cancer at the same time in need of community donations

John and Alexis Ferguson have been married for over 20 years and were both diagnosed with stage four cancer.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A married Beaumont couple is asking for the community's help as they both battle cancer.

John was diagnosed first with liver cancer and placed on the liver transplant list.

Because the cancer has spread, John was removed from the list.

While Alexis was helping care for John and his elderly parents, she had a scan done for a minor issues, which resulted in a stage four cancer diagnoses.

Family friend Meredith McMurray is now asking for the community to come together and help this deserving family.

"They need help, they have helped so many people. You know now they need some assistance. The story has not been shared, even the people who in their lives probably don't know. They do have a lot of pride and want to continue to help people," McMurray said.

McMurray says on the GoFundMe donation page that if you can't offer monetary assistance, prayers are greatly appreciated as well as even sharing the page.

