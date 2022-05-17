Marijuana, guns seized during the arrest of wanted gang member in Port Arthur

Police said the man is a documented gang member with the State of Texas.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A wanted fugitive and gang member is behind bars after Southeast Texas law enforcement agencies found him Tuesday in Port Arthur.

Port Arthur Police identified the man as 23-year-old Frankie Cunningham. He was found in the 3600 block of 40th Street in Port Arthur.

Police said Cunningham is a documented gang member with the State of Texas. He was arrested for two felony warrants.

Investigators entered the home and found several firearms and about four pounds of marijuana, according to a news release from Port Arthur Police.

Police believe one of the Glocks recovered is a fully automatic pistol.

Investigators with the Port Arthur Police Department Guns & Narcotics Unit, the US Marshals Service, and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division worked together to find Cunningham.

This case is being forwarded to Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for review, police said.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a Port Arthur Police News Release...

On 5/17/2022, investigators with the Port Arthur Police Department Guns & Narcotics Unit, along with the US Marshals Service and JCSO Warrant Division, located a wanted fugitive in the 3600 block of 40th Street.

This individual was identified as Frankie Cunningham, 23 years of age. Suspect was arrested for two outstanding felony warrants. This individual is also a documented gang member within the State of Texas.

Upon investigators entering the residence, several firearms and approximately four pounds of marijuana were confiscated. One of the Glocks recovered is believed to be a fully automatic pistol. This case is being forwarded to ATF for review.