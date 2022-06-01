Mardi Gras Southeast Texas organizers planning for a big return in 2022

Even with COVID-19 cases spiking again organizers say the event is a go, and people in Southeast Texas are getting in the mood. "A lot more upbeat, festive, and ready to kick off the new year with a bang," said Rao's Owner Jude Tortorice. At Rao's Bakery, King Cakes are selling like hotcakes. "We’ve been having people call and call, or message us on Facebook or social media platforms," Tortorice said. It's just one of many traditions involved with Mardi Gras Southeast Texas, which moved from Port Arthur to Beaumont in 2020.

The last COVID-19 surge canceled the celebration, but organizers are optimistic about a big return this year.



"Definitely worth it to regroup and think what could we add? Where we could find new attractions, and we’ve done just that we haven’t just sat back to wait for this year, we’ve been working all year long," said Southeast Texas Mardi Gras president Laura Childress.



Childress said they are still keeping a close eye on COVID-19, but don't plan on having it get in the way.



She said instead, they will be aiming to offer more variety with attractions to help people feel safe.



"It's something we've all got to be concerned about and be proactive about, but we feel like we can do things that still allow it to be safe, the parade route is 2 miles. People can spread out," Childress said.



Childress predicts big crowds. She's banking on people being ready to return.



"I think people are ready to get out. I’ve been told that over and over and over, and all I can say to that is, come enjoy Mardi Gras, let the good times roll," Childress said.