BEAUMONT, Texas — Mardi Gras Southeast Texas is just three weeks away, and organizers say this year will be bigger and better than ever before.

"The beads and the trinkets and the floats and the costumes and the feathers and the glitter and the sparkle and the sequin is going to liven up downtown Beaumont like it's never been livened before."

That's a promise from Jerrilyn Miller and organizers for Mardi Gras southeast Texas. Your favorites will be back, along with new twists.

"They should expect to be able to eat almost anything under the sun," she said, "Lots of good music and lots and lots of beads."

Beaumont will party with three days of parades and concerts.

And new this year, they're kicking things off on Thursday February 20th with the Courir Parade, a Louisiana tradition.

"Masked riders go from house to house to get the ingredients for our combo and it culminates with a chicken chase," Miller said.

The family friendly event will take place in downtown Beaumont from Feb. 20-23.

The 28th annual event has a line up of diverse artists ranging from The Cody West Band to Vanilla Ice.

This year's Mardi Gras will include hot air balloons, parades, and concerts among other festive activities.

Miller says it's sure to be jam packed with a lot of food, a lot of beads, and a lot of fun in Beaumont.

"Beaumont has been working very hard with Mardi Gras southeast Texas to make sure that everything goes off without a hitch," Miller said, "Come out and see us and laissez les bons temps rouler."

Mardi Gras Southeast Texas is looking for more volunteers to work the event downtown. Contact them for more information.