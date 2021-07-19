Many hotels in Van Horn at full capacity for Blue Origin launch

Hotels near the launch site are few and far between the night before the historic launch.

VAN HORN, Texas — As people prepare for the Blue Origin launch Tuesday, the town of Van Horn is extremely busy.

If you're trying to find a hotel for Monday night, this could mean trouble.

NewsWest 9 looked into hotels in the area and most of them are completely booked.

The general manager of Hotel El Capitan said Blue Origin pre-booked many of their rooms for employees.

They said although they are very busy, they are also excited to be a part of this event.

We also received a statement from Red Roof Inn.

“We have a full house this week, and with a front row seat for the launch, we look forward to sharing this monumental moment with our guests, all while delivering on our ongoing commitment to outstanding service," they said in the statement.