x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

Local News

Manhunt underway after police chase ends in Beaumont

It ended near the Interstate 10 and Cardinal Drive split Thursday afternoon.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police, sheriff's deputies and State Troopers are searching for a driver who bailed after a police chase.

It ended near the Interstate 10 and Cardinal Drive split Thursday afternoon in Beaumont.

The chase started in the City of Liberty earlier in the afternoon. Officers are searching for the driver.

12News has reached out to the Liberty Police Department for updates.

MORE | Get Southeast Texas traffic info

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News Morning Rush Newsletter

Credit: KBMT
Credit: KBMT

Also on 12Newsnow.com...

Related Articles