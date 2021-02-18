Manhunt underway after police chase ends in Beaumont

It ended near the Interstate 10 and Cardinal Drive split Thursday afternoon.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police, sheriff's deputies and State Troopers are searching for a driver who bailed after a police chase.

It ended near the Interstate 10 and Cardinal Drive split Thursday afternoon in Beaumont.

The chase started in the City of Liberty earlier in the afternoon. Officers are searching for the driver.

12News has reached out to the Liberty Police Department for updates.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.