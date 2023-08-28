Rep. Manuel announces $1.23B investment into offshore wind energy in Gulf Of Mexico by historic black-owned company

This offshore wind energy initiative will be powering nearly 1 million Texas homes with affordable clean energy. The energy will be channeled into Port Arthur.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Texas entrepreneurs are investing $1.23 billion into the first U.S. offshore wind energy deep-water support and manufacturing facilities in Port Arthur.

These facilities are historic because they are being built by an independently black-owned company, Diligence Offshore Services, LLC.

The federal government announced the auction of 300,000 acres of offshore real estate in the Gulf of Mexico. These acres will be used for the construction of up to 3.7 gigawatts of offshore wind turbines according to a news release from District 22 Texas State Representative Christian Manuel.

According to the release this offshore wind energy initiative will be powering nearly 1 million Texas homes with affordable clean energy. The energy will be channeled into Port Arthur.

Diligence Offshore Services have recently chosen Pleasure Island in Port Arthur to build the first ever independently black-owned deep-water facility that will support the wind energy industry in the Gulf of Mexico according to the release.

They are set to provide manufacturing, integration, and transportation services for offshore wind projects.

"My wife and I as small business owners, truly see daily the importance of being actively involved in the communities in which we operate," said Diligence Offshore Services Chairman and President Harry Crawford, along with his wife, the Executive Vice President of Diligence Dr. Paulette Crawford.

Joining Rep. Manuel and the Crawfords are Chair of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus Rep. Ron Reynolds, Port Arthur Mayor Bill Bartie, Dr. Simeon L. Queen of Grace Hub Inc. and Port of Port Arthur commissioners and staff.

Offshore wind energy projects can create a promising economic boom for the area, the release states. It will create well paying jobs that will breathe new life into the local job market.

"Given the projects capacity to create numerous well-compensated and secure unique positions, there is a clear prospect for witnessing the rejuvenation of both social and economic aspects of Port Arthur, TX," Rep. Manuel said in the release.

You can read the full news release on Rep. Manuel's Facebook.