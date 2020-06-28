Man's body found in Adams Bayou in Orange County after pickup goes off bridge

According to a DPS news release, May was headed northbound on 1078 around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in a 2006 GMC pickup. The pickup was driven onto the guardrail before going off the bridge and into the bayou according to the release.

On June 27, 2020, at approximately 3:00p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) received a report of a vehicle in Adams Bayou on FM 1078 in Orange County.



The preliminary DPS crash investigation indicates that, at approximately 4:30a.m. on June 27, a 2006 GMC pickup truck was traveling northbound on FM 1078. The driver failed to drive in a single lane and drove onto the bridge guardrail at Adam's Bayou. The vehicle continued over the bridge and plunged into the bayou.



The driver, 49-year-old Darren Ross May of Orange, was later recovered from the waterway by dive teams from the Orange County Sheriff's Office and the Port Arthur Police Department. The victim was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Hershel Stagner, at approximately 2:53a.m., on Sunday, June 28.



This remains an ongoing investigation and there are no additional details available at this time.