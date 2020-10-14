Mandatory curfew lifted in Port Neches after Hurricane Delta's damages

Residents should still be cautious when travelling throughout Port Neches traffic signals may not be fully functional yet.

PORT NECHES, Texas — The mandatory curfew for Port Neches residents has been lifted effective immediately, according to the city's Chief of Police Paul Lemoine.

Lemoine confirms the majority of the electrical utilities have been restored throughout the city.

The Port Neches police chief said residents should still be cautious when travelling throughout Port Neches as warning signs and other traffic signals may not be fully functional yet.

Port Neches issued a mandatory curfew on Oct. 10, 2020 due to the extensive and potentially dangerous damages brought by Hurricane Delta.