PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating after they said a burglar forced his way into a home and took cash from the people inside.

Officers went to the 2500 block of Duff Drive after a reported home invasion at 5:47 a.m. Monday, Feb. 18.

The victims told police a man forced his way into their home, armed with a shotgun, demanding money. They gave him cash and the burglar fled the scene without harming them.

The residents described the suspect as a thin black man about 5 ft. 8 in. to 6 ft. tall and wearing all black. He had a girl with him about 9 or 10 years old, they told police.

The burglar was driving a small, dark colored sedan.

Port Arthur Police's Criminal Investigation Division is still investigating the incident.

Another armed robbery was reported in the 1700 block of Duff Drive in December.

Police said a man with a gun approached two women sitting in a car in the demanded their possessions around 1 a.m. Dec. 29. he owner of the home where the women had parked outside came out of the house and the man pointed the gun at her as well.

