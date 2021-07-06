Report of man with weapons near Beaumont elementary school causes alarm

Police were called after a man was reported to have been seen walking along East Lucas with two assault style weapons.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man reported to be walking along a street carrying two rifles caused some concern not far from a Beaumont elementary school campus Monday morning in the city's north end.

Students on the Lucas Pre-K campus were put on "lock-out" for less than 30 minutes due to the report according to a Beaumont Independent School District spokesperson.

In a "lock-out" all exterior doors top the school are locked and no one is allowed to enter the campus the spokesperson told 12News.

A 12News crew found several Beaumont police officers near Trinidad and Windsor speaking to man in the street three blocks from the school.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

