DEWEYVILLE, Texas — The Newton County Sheriff's Office released the name of the man who they said 'intentionally' ran into a deputy with his truck. The deputy was directing traffic around a building that caught fire in Deweyville.

Eyewitnesses said the building was an abandoned hotel.

Scott Allen Gantt is charged with aggravated assault on a public servant, accident involving injury, evading arrest and detention with a vehicle and driving while intoxicated. His bonds total $151,500.

Gantt was arraigned by Judge Mike Greer on March 2.

Sheriff Rowles said that Gantt fled the scene after hitting the deputy and fled south on Highway 87 into Orange County, where law enforcement captured him in a neighborhood after a short standoff.

The injured deputy was taken to the Golden Triangle Emergency Center in Orange by Acadian Ambulance. He was treated for injuries to his knee and foot and released.

"He is now resting comfortably at home," Rowles said in the news release.