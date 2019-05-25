SILSBEE, Texas — One man was honored for helping a Silsbee Police officer who was attacked earlier this year.

Silsbee Police said they had the "great honor" to give Dewayne Diggles a resolution from State Representative James White commending him for his bravery and selflessness Thursday, May 24.

Silsbee Police Department

Diggles came to the aid of Officer J. Holt on January 26. Silsbee Police Officer Justin Holt was dispatched to a report of a man acting "erratically" the Exxpress Mart on the Highway 96 bypass just after 2 a.m., Silsbee Police said in a news release.

Officer Holt asked Christopher Daniel Lavan to stop so he could speak to him, but he did not respond and attacked the officer. Lavan lifted Officer Holt into the air and slammed him onto the concrete and falling on top of him, police said.

"We greatly appreciate your quick and righteous actions from that night," Silsbee Police said in a Facebook post. "Our hats are off."