BEAUMONT — One man was transported to the hospital after his pickup truck ran off the road and into a light pole along Washington Boulevard in Beaumont Thursday night.

Beaumont Police say the crash occurred around 9:38 p.m.

Officials say the pickup truck ran off the road, hitting a light pole and fence which caused the vehicle to roll over.

The driver was trapped and had to be helped out.

He was taken to a hospital, but his condition is unknown.

BPD on scene did tell 12News that he should be alright.

The section of Washington Boulevard near Lindbergh Drive was closed as crews cleaned up the scene.

There were no other occupants and utility workers were also there to assist.

No power outages have been reported and the road is now back open.

© 2018 KBMT