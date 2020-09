The man was working underneath an office when it happened after 1 p.m. on Wednesday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A 49-year-old man was taken to a hospital by medical helicopter on Wednesday afternoon after he was shocked.

The man was working underneath an office when he came in 'contact with an electrical source' according to the Port Arthur Fire Department. The 911 call came in around 1:30 p.m.

He was pulled out by co-workers and CPR was performed according to