Police: Man in critical but stable condition after being stuck by Amtrak train in Orange

Officers received the call around 4:05 p.m. about a possible collision involving a man and a train.

ORANGE, Texas — A man is hospitalized after he was struck by an Amtrak train heading southbound in Orange County, according to a news release from the Orange Police Department.

Officers received a call Wednesday around 4:05 p.m. about a possible collision involving a pedestrian and a train in the 1300 block of West Curtis Avenue.

The injured 49-year-old man was discovered by police at the scene. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

Police said the man is in critical but stable condition at this time.

The Orange Police Department is investigating the collision alongside the Union Pacific Railroad Police, and Amtrack Railroad Police.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From an Orange Police Department news release…

