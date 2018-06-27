A man was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing the highway Monday morning in Orange County just north of Bridge City.

The vehicle was traveling north on Highway 87 when the man was struck while crossing the highway near the MCT Credit Union just north of the intersection of Highway 87 and Highway 62 according to Orange County deputies on the scene.

Deputies are investigating the accident, which shut down the northbound lanes of Highway 87, and expect to be investigating for the next two to three hours.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

