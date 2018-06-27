A man was struck and killed by a pickup truck while crossing the highway Wednesday morning in Orange County just north of Bridge City.

The victim, 58-year-old Jesse Darrel Gregg of Orange, was struck by a Dodge truck traveling northbound on Highway 87, near State Highway 62.

The truck was traveling north on Highway 87 when Gregg was struck while crossing the highway near the MCT Credit Union just north of the intersection of Highway 87 and Highway 62 according to Orange County deputies on the scene.

Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating the accident, which shut down the northbound lanes of Highway 87, and expect to be investigating for the next two to three hours.

Gregg, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was known to regularly cross the highway in that location and had been warned in the past about the dangers according to a trooper on the scene.

From Texas Department of Public Safety...

At approximately 4:45a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to an auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 87, near SH 62, in Orange County.

Initial reports indicate that a 2001 Dodge pickup truck was traveling northbound, in the right traffic lane, on Highway 87. A pedestrian was walking in the same traffic lane and was struck by the Dodge.

The pedestrian, 58-year-old Jesse Darrel Gregg of Orange, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge, a 64-year-old man from Vidor, was not injured in this crash.

All information is preliminary as Troopers continue to investigate this fatal crash.

At this time, there are no additional details to be released.

