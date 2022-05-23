Man standing trial this week on nearly 22-year-old charge of child sexual assault

Robert Hamilton was indicted almost 22 years ago on December 14, 2000.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old child more than 20 years ago is standing trial this week.

Robert Edward Hamilton was indicted on aggravated sexual assault of a child almost 22 years ago on December 14, 2000. Hamilton will stand trial in the 252nd District Court.

The alleged assault happened on August 6, 2000. Testimony is expected to begin Tuesday morning.

Hamilton was arrested in 2018 when he called police to report a break in, according to the Artesia Police Department in New Mexico. Police who responded to the call arrested him after finding out he had a warrant out of Jefferson County.

The case was handled by the Port Arthur Police Department.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.