SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot outside a Whataburger early Monday morning in what police believe was an accident.

The shooting happened at the Whataburger on Autry Pond around 3 a.m.

Officers say the victim was showing off a gun to a woman in the drive-thru of the restaurant. The woman was handling the gun when it went off and hit the man in the arm, police said.

He was taken to BAMC in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.