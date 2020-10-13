Man found shot in head in SUV with four kids inside

The SUV was found in north Harris County Monday afternoon.

HOUSTON — A man was found with a gunshot wound to the head in an SUV in north Harris County Monday. And police believe he was shot in front of children who were in the vehicle.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of the North Sam Houston Parkway and Ella. The SUV was underneath the overpass with the shooting victim and four kids inside.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no suspects, but police said the shooter was possibly in a white Chevrolet. They’re not sure of the model. They’re also not sure if the shooting was the result of road rage or a targeted drive-by.

We talked to family members of the victim, who said this was the same intersection where one of the victim’s relatives was shot about a year ago.