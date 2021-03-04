Shooting in Mauriceville sends one man to the hospital Saturday afternoon

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday afternoon.
It happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 10,000 block of Highway 62 North near the Mauriceville Tire & Lube auto repair shop. 12News crew was at the scene.
Detective Joshua Lockett confirmed with 12News that a man was taken to the hospital due to a gunshot wound. His condition is unknown at this time.
Officials have not release a motive or for the incident.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.
CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com
If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.
Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.
CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App
GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device