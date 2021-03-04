Shooting in Mauriceville sends one man to the hospital Saturday afternoon

It happened around 1:15 p.m. near the Mauriceville Tire & Lube auto repair shop.

MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 10,000 block of Highway 62 North near the Mauriceville Tire & Lube auto repair shop. 12News crew was at the scene.

Detective Joshua Lockett confirmed with 12News that a man was taken to the hospital due to a gunshot wound. His condition is unknown at this time.

Officials have not release a motive or for the incident.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

