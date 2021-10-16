Police searching for suspect involved in Port Arthur bar aggravated assault

Officers reported to Dylan's Bar and Grill about an unconscious man in a patio area.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating an aggravated assault that happened at a bar in the city early Saturday morning, according to a Port Arthur Police news release.

Around midnight, officers reported to Dylan's Bar and Grill, located at 8601 9th Ave, about an unconscious man in a patio area.

Detectives learned the victim was assaulted, fell to the ground, and hit his head on the floor.

EMS arrived at the bar and transported him to a local hospital to treat his injuries. He sustained serious injuries and is listed in serious condition, according to the release.

Police are still searching for the suspect who fled the scene.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

Full news release from the Port Arthur Police Department...

On 10/16/21 at approximately 12am, Officers responded to 8601 9th Ave. at Dylan's Bar and Grill in reference to a man down in the patio area, unconscious.

EMS arrived on scene and transported him to a local hospital to treat his injuries. It was learned that the victim was assaulted, fell to the ground and hit his head on the floor, and sustained serious injuries.

The victim is listed in serious condition. The suspect fled the scene.

The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time. This incident is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division.