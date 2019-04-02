BEAUMONT, Texas — A 55-year-old man was sentenced to seven years today in Jefferson County District Court following a May 2018 robbery of a CVS in Beaumont.

Gregory K. Spain pleaded guilty today for a robbery that happened at CVS on Dowlen on May 28, 2018, around 6:30 a.m. according to the district attorney's office. He faced up to 99 years for the robbery because of prior convictions according to a county official.

The person who called 911 said a robber was actively fighting with a store employee according to the official. A store employee said Spain started fighting him when he attempted to stop him from leaving with a bag of merchandise valued at $138.97.