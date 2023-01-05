Man riding bike injured after apparent hit-and-run in Port Arthur Thursday night

The suspect fled the scene. The condition of the victim is unknown.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A man is being treated for his injuries after being hit while riding his bike in Port Arthur Thursday night.

It happened on 39th Street in Port Arthur near Memorial Boulevard.

Our 12News crew at the scene says it appears the driver fled the scene.

The condition of the victim is unknown.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

