Man received severe shock from high-voltage power lines in Port Arthur

The victim was shocked when he made contact with high-voltage power lines

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A man received a severe shock when he made contact with high-voltage power lines in Port Arthur, at 201 Valley Forge.

It was originally called in as an electrocution, but when emergency services arrived at the scene the victim was still alive. Though, he was suffering from severe burns.

Port Arthur Fire Department used a ladder truck to get the man down from a bucket truck.

The victim had to be taken by air ambulance to a hospital.

Entergy is currently on site doing an investigation.