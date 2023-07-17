Man killed when boat strikes log along Sabine River Sunday afternoon in Newton County

The name of the man who was killed has not been released pending notification of his family.

BURKEVILLE, Texas — A man is dead after a boating accident along the Sabine River Sunday afternoon in Newton County.

Four people were riding in a boat on the Sabine River just north of the Burr Ferry Bridge on Texas Highway 63 when the accident happened according to Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby.

At about 3:30 p.m. the boat struck a log which knocked the motor into the boat Burby told 12News.

The name of the man who was killed has not been released pending notification of his family.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.