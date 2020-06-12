The Hood County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be mindful of their surroundings, and to keep children and animals inside at night.

The Hood County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a possible mountain lion in Lipan after a man was found dead following an attack this week.

Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies were called to the 15000 block of Howell Road after 28-year-old Christopher Allen Whiteley was reported missing. Deputies were told Whiteley hadn’t been seen since early Wednesday morning.

After searching a wooded area nearby, deputies found Whiteley’s body.

The sheriff’s office says Whiteley’s body was transported to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, and preliminary reports said he died from a wild animal attack – possibly a mountain lion.

The sheriff’s office then contacted a governmental trapper with the USDA, along with Texas Game Wardens to help locate the mountain lion.

