PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 22-year-old man was indicted on a murder charge Wednesday in an October 2019 shooting at Avery Trace Apartments in Port Arthur.

Port Arthur Police say Kylan Deion Bazile killed 23-year-old DeShandric Clayton.

When police arrived at the apartment complex on October 18, they found Clayton in a breeze way of a building with a single gunshot wound to his chest according to a probable cause affidavit.

Clayton was taken to a hospital, but later died according to investigators.

Witnesses told investigators Bazile was driving a maroon car and fired shots while passing by, hitting Clayton. Court documents say the car was registered to Bazile, and was found later at Prince Hall Apartments.

Police and medics were sent to the complex just after 3:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Several evidence markers could be seen on the ground around the apartment complex.

