Man in Newton arrested on 6 counts of possessing child pornography

Officials found Gerald Xavier Rhodes and took him to the Newton County jail. His bond is set at $30,000 on each charge.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Texas Attorney General’s Office in executing the search warrant.

Wednesday October 14th at approximately 8:30am the Newton County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Texas Attorney General’s Office in executing a search warrant.

The search warrant was at a residence on County Road 2041 in the Liberty Community.

The search warrant was executed without incident and one male was taken into custody on six counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Gerald Xavier Rhodes, a black male, 24 years of age, was placed in the Newton County jail. He was arraigned by JP 3, Michael Greer. The bond was set at $30,000 on each charge.