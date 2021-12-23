Man in custody after standoff involving Hardin County Sheriff's deputies

Deputies were called to a home on Woodard Road just north of Kountze around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A man involved in a 90-minute standoff with Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies is in custody awaiting to be arraigned at the Hardin County jail.

Deputies were called to a home on Woodard Road just north of Kountze around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The person who called the sheriff’s office said a man was armed, barricaded in a room, and had a child with him.

Deputies made contact with the man and determined he did not have a child, but the man refused to come out of the house.

The standoff ended just after 5 p.m. with the man taken into custody and no one hurt in the incident.

Sheriff Mark Davis told 12News the man had warrants for his arrest related to drug charges in Walker County.

The man’s name will be released after he is arraigned.