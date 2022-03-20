Man in critical condition after motorcycle accident in Beaumont on Sunday

The accident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. in the 2900 block of Cartwright Street.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A man was transported to a Beaumont hospital in critical condition after a motorcycle accident on Sunday.



The driver operating the motorcycle was a 26-year-old man, according to Beaumont Officer Carol Riley. He is currently in critical condition, and no other injures have been reported.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

