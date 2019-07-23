PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Suspects are on the run after a drive-by shooting in Port Arthur Monday night.

Port Arthur Police say two men were walking on the 3400 block of Jimmy Johnson Blvd.

A vehicle approached them and fired shots, striking one of the men.

The victim was able to run from the scene and had a neighbor call 911 shortly before 11 p.m.

He is expected to survive and an investigation is underway.

Press Release from Port Arthur Police:

On 7/22/19 at approximately 10:42pm the Port Arthur Police Department received a 911 call of a person being shot in the area of the 8100 block of Oakmont Ave. Officers found that 2 male blacks were walking in the area of the 3400 block of Jimmy Johnson Blvd when a vehicle approached the two men and fired several shots. One of the men was struck by the gunfire. The victim ran from the scene and the police were called by a neighbor. The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This incident is currently under investigation by the Port Arthur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.