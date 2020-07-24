Man hit by Amtrak train in Orange

ORANGE, Texas — A man was hit by a train in Orange Friday afternoon.
Orange firefighters and police officers responded to an accident involving a train and pedestrian at a railroad crossing on Cordrey Avenue.
Witnesses at the scene said a man was hit by an Amtrak train and taken to St. Elizabeth's hospital in critical condition.
This is a developing situation. 12News is working to find out more information.
