x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

local

Man hit by Amtrak train in Orange

Witnesses at the scene said a man was hit by an Amtrak train at a railroad crossing on Cordrey Avenue in Orange.

ORANGE, Texas — A man was hit by a train in Orange Friday afternoon.  

Orange firefighters and police officers responded to an accident involving a train and pedestrian at a railroad crossing on Cordrey Avenue. 

Witnesses at the scene said a man was hit by an Amtrak train and taken to St. Elizabeth's hospital in critical condition. 

This is a developing situation. 12News is working to find out more information. 

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: 

Tropical Storm Hanna expected to become hurricane by landfall Saturday

National Guard to help manage portable morgues as deaths mount in Rio Grande Valley

'I never judged him, yet I was his first target': Sentencing underway for Colorado STEM school shooting suspect

McDonald's to require face coverings in restaurants

July 24 COVID-19 case totals: Texas reports 196 new deaths, 8,701 new cases