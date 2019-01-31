BEAUMONT, Texas — A man was sentenced in Beaumont on Wednesday to life in prison for aggravated robbery and received 99 years for aggravated kidnapping.

From a Jefferson County District Attorney news release:

BEAUMONT, Texas –From Bob Wortham’s Office. Raphael Dimineck Sam was sentenced by a jury to Life in prison plus a fine of $10,000 for Aggravated Robbery and 99 years for Aggravated Kidnapping in Judge John Stevens’ courtroom. The sentences were for an incident that occurred on Avenue I on March 24, 2018. The victim was a 31-year-old man who was walking to the store from his home. The victim was confronted by Mr. Sam who was highly intoxicated on what officers described as possibly PCP. The victim tried to run but was overtaken by the defendant. The victim was forced at gunpoint to a former home of Mr. Sam where he was beaten with the handgun and stabbed multiple times in the back. Forty dollars, a watch and a cell phone were taken from the victim.

Punishment evidence revealed that Mr. Sam had five prior convictions in 2007. Three of those convictions were for Aggravated Robberies. He was sentenced to ten years prison on January 22, 2007. The jury took a little over an hour to reach a decision on the punishment. Mr. Sam has three more charges, Robbery, Assault Family Violence, and Sexual Assault, pending in Judge Stevens’ court.

This case was investigated by the Beaumont Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Mike Laird and Michael Morgan.

Prosecutor Mike Laird stated, “This is a dangerous man. The police and the jury did a great job getting this man off the streets before someone else was hurt.”###