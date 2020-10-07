23-year-old from Orange dies from fireworks accident after proposing to girlfriend on Crystal Beach

Bryce Vincent proposed to his bride-to-be on July 4th. However, joy quickly turned to fear minutes later.

ORANGE, Texas — A family in Orange is leaning on each other tonight, as they prepare to lay their loved one to rest following a fireworks accident that happened on July 4.

Bryce Vincent had to be airlifted from Crystal Beach that same day and died three days later.



The Echartea family never imagined they would have to be in this position.

"Bryce was way too young to go," said Terry Echartea, the mother of the 23-year-old. "He never met a stranger and he was always helpful to whomever he could help."



Vincent headed down to Crystal Beach for the Fourth of July, which was an important trip for him because that evening, he got engaged.



He called his mother shortly after, telling her "I'm so so happy mom and I wanted to tell you that I love you."

Ten minutes after that conversation, Echartea's phone rang again. But, this time the response was, "Your baby is being airlifted."



A firework exploded near Vincent causing blunt force trauma to the head, according to the family.



"I don't want no other mother to be in my shoes, no other mother," said Terry.



After being airlifted to UTMB-Galveston, Vincent died in the hospital three days later. Now, the family wants his death to serve as a reminder.



"I think that's the thing we don't talk to our kids about is firework safety," said aunt Madeline Martin.

A name that will carry, and a memory that will carry on. But more than anything, the family is asking for prayers.

"I want to say pray for my wife because this is the toughest thing she's ever been through," said step father Omar Echartea.



The Echartea family wanted to thank everyone who has stepped up to help.

People have pledged more than 2,500 on their Gofundme account.

ARRANGEMENTS FOR BRYCE

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a rosary at 7:00 p.m., Monday, July 13, 2020, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Orange. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.

