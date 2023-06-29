Man found dead in home following SWAT standoff in Pine Forest area

Captain Joey Jacobs tells 12News a woman called the Orange County Sheriff's Office to report that a man was making threats to harm her at the Pine Forest home.

PINE FOREST, Texas — A man is dead following a SWAT standoff in Pine Forest Thursday evening.

On Thursday, June 29, 2023, Orange County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 3900 block of Lakeview Cutoff St. around 5 p.m.

Captain Joey Jacobs tells 12News a woman called the sheriff's department to report that a man was making threats to harm her at the Pine Forest home.

Deputies responded to the scene and made contact with the woman who had locked herself inside of the bathroom and escaped through a window, according to Jacobs.

Deputies used a PA system to make contact with the man inside of the home, but he refused to answer.

A SWAT team was sent to the scene and they entered the home, where they found a man dead with an "apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," according to Jacobs.

Orange County Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 Rodney Price pronounced the man deceased and ordered an autopsy.