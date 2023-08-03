60-year-old man fatally shot by Groves Police struck by shots from one officer

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting and they and Groves Police have released few details so far about the shooting.

GROVES, Texas — Texas Rangers say a 60-year-old Groves man who died after being shot by Groves Police during an incident last week was only struck by shots from one of four officers involved in the shooting.

While four officers are reported to have been involved in the July 27, 2023, shooting, an officer involved shooting report from the Texas Attorney General’s office obtained by 12News only lists one officer.

A Texas DPS spokesperson confirmed to 12News that the suspect was only struck by shots fired from one officer's weapon.

The officer is only identified in the report from the Attorney General as a white, 31-year-old, male officer.

The four officers will undergo evaluations before they return to duty but are not being placed on leave and will be able to work during the investigation according to Deputy Chief Kirk Rice.

Groves officers were sent to a home in the 2800 block of Main St after David Guilbeau, 60, was reported to be armed and "behaving erratically."

Police say that Guilbeau waved his gun at officers and was then shot. None of the officers were injured according to Groves City Marshal Norman Reynolds Jr.

Guilbeau was shot twice before being taken by ambulance to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas in Port Arthur where he later died according to Jefferson County Precinct Two Justice of the Peace Joseph Guillory II.

Guillory ordered an autopsy in the case.

Once the investigation is completed by the Texas Rangers, it will be submitted to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

The suspect is identified as 60-year-old David Guilbeau of Groves. This investigation remains ongoing and no further information is available. Once the investigation is complete, it will be submitted to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. Please direct all further inquiries to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

At the request of the Groves Police Department, the Texas Rangers (DPS) are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred today, at a private residence, in the 2800 block of Main Street in Groves. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 2 p.m., law enforcement officers responded to an emergency call relating to an individual behaving erratically and in possession of a handgun. When law enforcement arrived on scene, the suspect brandished the weapon, and the officers shot the suspect. Following the shooting, the suspect was transported to Southeast Medical Center in Port Arthur where he was pronounced deceased. The identity of the suspect is not available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information is available at this time.